Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.78: Right on the Precipice

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) flaunted slowness of -2.24% at $3.06, as the Stock market unbolted on February 16, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.11 and sunk to $3.01 before settling in for the price of $3.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CS posted a 52-week range of $2.89-$8.78.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -11.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -163.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.83 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.94 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.78.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Credit Suisse Group AG industry. Credit Suisse Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 2.80% institutional ownership.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -163.50%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.09.

In the same vein, CS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.75.

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Credit Suisse Group AG, CS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 22.78 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.84% that was higher than 71.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.