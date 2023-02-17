Curis Inc. (CRIS) Moves -5.18% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.18% at $0.66. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6995 and sunk to $0.66 before settling in for the price of $0.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRIS posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$3.61.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6655, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8559.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 60 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +85.74, operating margin was -395.01 and Pretax Margin of -426.67.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Curis Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.94%, in contrast to 39.60% institutional ownership.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -426.67 while generating a return on equity of -41.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Curis Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in the upcoming year.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Curis Inc. (CRIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.09.

In the same vein, CRIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.3 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.0451.

Raw Stochastic average of Curis Inc. (CRIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.18% that was lower than 76.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.