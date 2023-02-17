Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.03

As on February 16, 2023, Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) started slowly as it slid -2.66% to $141.76. During the day, the stock rose to $145.92 and sunk to $141.70 before settling in for the price of $145.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FANG posted a 52-week range of $101.00-$167.42.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 66.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 141.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $176.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $140.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $137.25.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 870 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.25, operating margin was +60.01 and Pretax Margin of +42.77.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 98.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s Exec. VP, Gen Counsel and Sec sold 2,012 shares at the rate of 136.96, making the entire transaction reach 275,562 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,623. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s President & CFO sold 6,000 for 160.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 960,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,334 in total.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $6.33) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +32.10 while generating a return on equity of 20.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 141.40% and is forecasted to reach 23.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 50.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.74, and its Beta score is 2.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.96.

In the same vein, FANG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 24.68, a figure that is expected to reach 5.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 23.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Diamondback Energy Inc., FANG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.74 million was better the volume of 2.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.28% While, its Average True Range was 4.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.39% that was higher than 34.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.