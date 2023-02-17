FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.3949: Right on the Precipice

As on February 16, 2023, FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) started slowly as it slid -9.62% to $0.68. During the day, the stock rose to $0.756 and sunk to $0.6806 before settling in for the price of $0.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FAZE posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$24.69.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4227, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.3949.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. FaZe Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.40%, in contrast to 20.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 12,839 shares at the rate of 1.86, making the entire transaction reach 23,868 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 478,598. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 20,000 for 1.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,380. This particular insider is now the holder of 491,437 in total.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -8.49.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90.

In the same vein, FAZE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01.

Technical Analysis of FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [FaZe Holdings Inc., FAZE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.09 million was lower the volume of 2.73 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.1528.

Raw Stochastic average of FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 175.68% that was higher than 127.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.