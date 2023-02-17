Search
admin
admin

Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME) PE Ratio stood at $43.25: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Top Picks

As on February 16, 2023, Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FLME) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.05% to $10.12. During the day, the stock rose to $10.13 and sunk to $10.11 before settling in for the price of $10.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLME posted a 52-week range of $9.70-$10.16.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $363.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.91.

Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Flame Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.81%, in contrast to 77.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06, this organization’s CEO & President bought 7,500 shares at the rate of 10.10, making the entire transaction reach 75,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,500.

Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 3.11.

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FLME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, FLME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23.

Technical Analysis of Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Flame Acquisition Corp., FLME], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.13 million was better the volume of 0.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.77% that was lower than 4.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) EPS growth this year is 11.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Sana Meer -
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) flaunted slowness of -1.95% at $70.91, as the Stock market unbolted on February 16, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) went up 0.74% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Steve Mayer -
Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price increase of 0.74% at $9.52. During the day, the...
Read more

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) last month volatility was 3.74%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Shaun Noe -
First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) open the trading on February 16, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.70% to $7.18. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.