FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) EPS growth this year is 360.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2023, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.08% to $0.63. During the day, the stock rose to $0.72 and sunk to $0.60 before settling in for the price of $0.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FOXO posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$11.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 360.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5747, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.1154.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +78.11 and Pretax Margin of +78.11.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. FOXO Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 14.60% institutional ownership.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +78.11 while generating a return on equity of 2.48.

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 360.40%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 166.84.

In the same vein, FOXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04.

Technical Analysis of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

Going through the that latest performance of [FOXO Technologies Inc., FOXO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.16 million was inferior to the volume of 4.87 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.2080.

Raw Stochastic average of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 197.60% that was lower than 234.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.