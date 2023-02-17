Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) 14-day ATR is 3.05: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price increase of 23.90% at $79.00. During the day, the stock rose to $82.07 and sunk to $73.6491 before settling in for the price of $63.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRHC posted a 52-week range of $38.17-$66.90.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 103.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.16.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2810 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +84.37, operating margin was +59.29 and Pretax Margin of +39.39.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Freedom Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.58%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.14) by -$2.74. This company achieved a net margin of +36.24 while generating a return on equity of 55.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freedom Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.70%.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $94.27, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.26.

In the same vein, FRHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.84.

Technical Analysis of Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.85 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.63% While, its Average True Range was 3.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.18% that was higher than 46.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.