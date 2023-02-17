Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) recent quarterly performance of 258.04% is not showing the real picture

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) open the trading on February 16, 2023, remained unchanged at $4.01. During the day, the stock rose to $4.1899 and sunk to $3.87 before settling in for the price of $4.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOTU posted a 52-week range of $0.64-$4.51.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $258.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $254.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.88.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9015 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.46, operating margin was -44.78 and Pretax Margin of -46.67.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.16%, in contrast to 21.70% institutional ownership.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -47.30 while generating a return on equity of -72.46.

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.61, and its Beta score is -0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.38.

In the same vein, GOTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

[Gaotu Techedu Inc., GOTU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.27% that was lower than 143.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.