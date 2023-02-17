Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) went down -4.19% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Markets

As on February 16, 2023, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) started slowly as it slid -4.19% to $0.63. During the day, the stock rose to $0.73 and sunk to $0.6212 before settling in for the price of $0.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GREE posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$12.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3877.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6044, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1418.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.80%, in contrast to 22.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 31, this organization’s Director bought 1,190,476 shares at the rate of 0.84, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,190,476.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3877.80% and is forecasted to reach -1.83 in the upcoming year.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19.

In the same vein, GREE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.16, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., GREE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.55 million was lower the volume of 2.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.0970.

Raw Stochastic average of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.28% that was lower than 202.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

