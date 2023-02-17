Search
Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $6.60: Right on the Precipice

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) open the trading on February 16, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.03% to $5.86. During the day, the stock rose to $5.96 and sunk to $5.635 before settling in for the price of $5.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TV posted a 52-week range of $4.47-$11.90.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 578.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $564.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $365.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.60.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Broadcasting industry. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.70%, in contrast to 40.90% institutional ownership.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.02) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 578.90%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.58, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73.

In the same vein, TV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

[Grupo Televisa S.A.B., TV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.40% that was higher than 43.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

