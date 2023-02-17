Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $5.18: Right on the Precipice

As on February 16, 2023, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) started slowly as it slid -0.13% to $7.98. During the day, the stock rose to $8.08 and sunk to $7.835 before settling in for the price of $7.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLX posted a 52-week range of $2.47-$8.27.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -612.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.18.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1327 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.28, operating margin was -7.12 and Pretax Margin of -10.47.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 88.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 31, this organization’s EVP and COO sold 26,000 shares at the rate of 6.93, making the entire transaction reach 180,180 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 254,870.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -9.16 while generating a return on equity of -3.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -612.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in the upcoming year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 78.71.

In the same vein, HLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., HLX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.03 million was better the volume of 1.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.01% that was lower than 54.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.