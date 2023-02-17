Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) average volume reaches $644.92K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) open the trading on February 16, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 5.10% to $5.36. During the day, the stock rose to $5.68 and sunk to $4.95 before settling in for the price of $5.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUDI posted a 52-week range of $4.50-$192.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.86.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 382 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.11, operating margin was +3.67 and Pretax Margin of +3.51.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Steel industry. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.24%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.60 while generating a return on equity of 6.59.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.10%.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.97.

In the same vein, HUDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.14.

Technical Analysis of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)

[Huadi International Group Co. Ltd., HUDI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.31% that was lower than 504.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.