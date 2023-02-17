InMode Ltd. (INMD) 14-day ATR is 1.91: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on February 16, 2023, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) started slowly as it slid -4.25% to $39.69. During the day, the stock rose to $41.8398 and sunk to $39.54 before settling in for the price of $41.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INMD posted a 52-week range of $20.60-$47.46.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 73.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 225.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 115.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.49.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. InMode Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.75%, in contrast to 58.90% institutional ownership.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.58) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 115.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 225.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for InMode Ltd. (INMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.22, and its Beta score is 2.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.15.

In the same vein, INMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of InMode Ltd. (INMD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [InMode Ltd., INMD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.26 million was better the volume of 1.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.08% While, its Average True Range was 2.04.

Raw Stochastic average of InMode Ltd. (INMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.40% that was higher than 63.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.