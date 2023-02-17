International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.01M

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.83% at $96.05. During the day, the stock rose to $97.40 and sunk to $95.11 before settling in for the price of $96.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IFF posted a 52-week range of $83.14-$140.12.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 30.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -65.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $255.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $254.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $107.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $110.69.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 24000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.75, operating margin was +7.65 and Pretax Margin of +3.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.23%, in contrast to 93.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s EVP, Operations sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 125.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,250,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,237. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s President, Scent sold 629 for 132.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 83,399. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,180 in total.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.96) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.30 while generating a return on equity of 1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -65.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.57, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.87.

In the same vein, IFF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.12 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.25% While, its Average True Range was 3.87.

Raw Stochastic average of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.86% that was higher than 44.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.