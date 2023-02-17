IronNet Inc. (IRNT) is 32.80% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on February 16, 2023, IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) started slowly as it slid -4.97% to $0.46. During the day, the stock rose to $0.49 and sunk to $0.452 before settling in for the price of $0.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRNT posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$7.12.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -362.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3450, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4172.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 316 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.93, operating margin was -834.15 and Pretax Margin of -879.26.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. IronNet Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.40%, in contrast to 29.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 9,741 shares at the rate of 0.68, making the entire transaction reach 6,624 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 920,431. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 06, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 9,220 for 0.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,716. This particular insider is now the holder of 930,172 in total.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -880.94 while generating a return on equity of -265.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

IronNet Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -362.70%.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IronNet Inc. (IRNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.59.

In the same vein, IRNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.66.

Technical Analysis of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [IronNet Inc., IRNT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.88 million was lower the volume of 2.84 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.0652.

Raw Stochastic average of IronNet Inc. (IRNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 148.00% that was higher than 145.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.