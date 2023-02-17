Search
Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $888.48K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2023, Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) had a quiet start as it plunged -26.12% to $1.81. During the day, the stock rose to $2.44 and sunk to $1.31 before settling in for the price of $2.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IVDA posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$13.26.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -10.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -982.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.04.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 35 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.40, operating margin was -142.10 and Pretax Margin of -156.35.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Iveda Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.68%, in contrast to 13.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Director bought 4,200 shares at the rate of 0.59, making the entire transaction reach 2,499 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 700,342.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -156.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Iveda Solutions Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -982.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.83.

In the same vein, IVDA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Iveda Solutions Inc., IVDA]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.63 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.56 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 263.90% that was higher than 145.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

