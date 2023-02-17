Search
Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is -0.93% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2023, Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.03% to $31.53. During the day, the stock rose to $31.955 and sunk to $31.31 before settling in for the price of $31.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JNPR posted a 52-week range of $25.18-$38.14.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -1.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $322.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $320.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.75.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 10191 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.85, operating margin was +10.21 and Pretax Margin of +10.12.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Juniper Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.33%, in contrast to 93.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 14, this organization’s Director sold 6,500 shares at the rate of 31.29, making the entire transaction reach 203,391 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,261. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 30.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 774,316. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,206 in total.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +8.88 while generating a return on equity of 10.71.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.05, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.92.

In the same vein, JNPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Juniper Networks Inc., JNPR]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.29 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.44% that was lower than 26.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

