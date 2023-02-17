Kellogg Company (K) EPS growth this year is 16.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.51% at $66.84. During the day, the stock rose to $67.14 and sunk to $66.52 before settling in for the price of $67.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, K posted a 52-week range of $59.54-$77.17.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $341.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $316.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.50.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 31000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.13, operating margin was +10.68 and Pretax Margin of +7.82.

Kellogg Company (K) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. Kellogg Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.50%, in contrast to 85.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 67.63, making the entire transaction reach 6,762,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,631,838. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 20, Company’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 for 67.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,701,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,731,838 in total.

Kellogg Company (K) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.27 while generating a return on equity of 25.06.

Kellogg Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kellogg Company (K). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.85, and its Beta score is 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.36.

In the same vein, K’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.80, a figure that is expected to reach 1.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kellogg Company (K)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.32 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Kellogg Company (K) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.32% that was lower than 23.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.