Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is predicted to post EPS of -0.72 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Top Picks

As on February 16, 2023, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) started slowly as it slid -1.58% to $16.81. During the day, the stock rose to $17.1558 and sunk to $16.44 before settling in for the price of $17.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KD posted a 52-week range of $7.93-$17.21.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $227.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $202.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.98.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 90000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.18, operating margin was -3.70 and Pretax Margin of -10.30.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 65.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Group President bought 23,800 shares at the rate of 9.19, making the entire transaction reach 218,812 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 651,309. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 109,000 for 9.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,055,153. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,191,833 in total.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -12.43 while generating a return on equity of -61.26.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.57 in the upcoming year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, KD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kyndryl Holdings Inc., KD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.11 million was better the volume of 1.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.72% that was higher than 64.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Most recent

Most popular

