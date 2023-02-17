Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Open at price of $0.75: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) flaunted slowness of -2.16% at $0.73, as the Stock market unbolted on February 16, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.76 and sunk to $0.73 before settling in for the price of $0.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMAT posted a 52-week range of $0.63-$2.34.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 63.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $362.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $267.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $272.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1278, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1687.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Meta Materials Inc. industry. Meta Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 9.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 07, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 2.23, making the entire transaction reach 167,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,425,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s CEO and President bought 42,000 for 0.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 40,320. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,158,907 in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.80.

In the same vein, MMAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Meta Materials Inc., MMAT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.91 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.0582.

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.36% that was lower than 134.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.