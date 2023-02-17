Search
Shaun Noe
Micron Technology Inc. (MU) volume hits 12.65 million: A New Opening for Investors

Company News

As on February 16, 2023, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) started slowly as it slid -2.89% to $60.05. During the day, the stock rose to $61.35 and sunk to $59.85 before settling in for the price of $61.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MU posted a 52-week range of $48.43-$96.49.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.82.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 48000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.36, operating margin was +31.76 and Pretax Margin of +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Micron Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 82.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 30, this organization’s SVP, Chief People Officer sold 24,000 shares at the rate of 61.91, making the entire transaction reach 1,485,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 118,885. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 27, Company’s EVP, Global Operations sold 50,000 for 63.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,164,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 260,347 in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.89 in the upcoming year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.89, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 143.30.

In the same vein, MU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Micron Technology Inc., MU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.71 million was lower the volume of 14.06 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.77% While, its Average True Range was 2.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.69% that was lower than 43.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

