Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) EPS growth this year is 46.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2023, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.08% to $7.33. During the day, the stock rose to $7.36 and sunk to $7.30 before settling in for the price of $7.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MUFG posted a 52-week range of $4.31-$7.71.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -2.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.20 billion, simultaneously with a float of $12.02 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $92.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.61.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 134443 workers. It has generated 40,596,406 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +24.54 and Pretax Margin of +27.17.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.00%, in contrast to 1.90% institutional ownership.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +20.63 while generating a return on equity of 6.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.80, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.71.

In the same vein, MUFG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., MUFG]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.88 million was inferior to the volume of 6.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.38% that was lower than 36.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.