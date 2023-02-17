Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.99M

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.36% at $2.91. During the day, the stock rose to $3.0194 and sunk to $2.85 before settling in for the price of $2.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNDM posted a 52-week range of $2.06-$4.03.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 196.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $257.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $255.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $758.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.76.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 345 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -48.63, operating margin was -791.38 and Pretax Margin of -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.82%, in contrast to 23.90% institutional ownership.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 43.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.10%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 33.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.39.

In the same vein, NNDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.15.

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.42 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.32% that was higher than 51.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.