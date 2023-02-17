New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.03

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) open the trading on February 16, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.35% to $9.47. During the day, the stock rose to $9.60 and sunk to $9.43 before settling in for the price of $9.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NYCB posted a 52-week range of $8.17-$11.88.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $681.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $671.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.39.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2815 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +38.73 and Pretax Margin of +35.31.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 44.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07, this organization’s Sr EVP & President of Banking sold 4,600 shares at the rate of 9.97, making the entire transaction reach 45,863 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 123,033. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06, Company’s Director bought 30,800 for 24.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 756,756. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,800 in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.26) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.79 while generating a return on equity of 8.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.55, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.75.

In the same vein, NYCB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

[New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.95% that was lower than 34.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.