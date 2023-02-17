Search
Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) performance over the last week is recorded -6.02%

Analyst Insights

As on February 16, 2023, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) started slowly as it slid -0.84% to $0.15. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1575 and sunk to $0.151 before settling in for the price of $0.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYTA posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$1.62.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1700, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5532.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 27 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.40, operating margin was -195.90 and Pretax Margin of -313.11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.75%, in contrast to 6.20% institutional ownership.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by -$0.65. This company achieved a net margin of -313.11 while generating a return on equity of -198.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.16.

In the same vein, SYTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Siyata Mobile Inc., SYTA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.46 million was lower the volume of 5.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.0132.

Raw Stochastic average of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.12% that was lower than 192.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

