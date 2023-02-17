Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Nokia Oyj (NOK) latest performance of 0.00% is not what was on cards

Company News

As on February 16, 2023, Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) remained unchanged at $4.73. During the day, the stock rose to $4.77 and sunk to $4.71 before settling in for the price of $4.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOK posted a 52-week range of $4.08-$5.85.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 163.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.61 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.59 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.77.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 87927 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.93, operating margin was +10.79 and Pretax Margin of +8.63.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.35 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 163.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nokia Oyj (NOK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.93, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.69.

In the same vein, NOK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nokia Oyj, NOK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 12.54 million was lower the volume of 19.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Nokia Oyj (NOK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.99% that was lower than 32.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) recent quarterly performance of -7.42% is not showing the real picture

Sana Meer -
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.98% at $6.99. During the day, the...
Read more

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) is -0.35% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) open the trading on February 16, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.98% to $16.34. During the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) performance over the last week is recorded 2.01%

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2023, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) set off with pace as it heaved 4.50%...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.