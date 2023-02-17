Search
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) EPS is poised to hit 0.19 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) open the trading on February 16, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.53% to $3.77. During the day, the stock rose to $3.82 and sunk to $3.65 before settling in for the price of $3.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAT posted a 52-week range of $1.43-$3.94.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -414.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $206.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $203.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $791.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.83.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -35.01, operating margin was -42.99 and Pretax Margin of -61.01.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 38.10% institutional ownership.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.06) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -61.01 while generating a return on equity of -20.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -414.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in the upcoming year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.25.

In the same vein, NAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

[Nordic American Tankers Limited, NAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.00% that was lower than 56.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

