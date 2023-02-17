Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.89M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2023, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.16% to $83.59. During the day, the stock rose to $84.17 and sunk to $83.095 before settling in for the price of $84.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTIS posted a 52-week range of $62.49-$85.54.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $416.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $414.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $81.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.79.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 87.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 14, this organization’s President, Otis EMEA sold 837 shares at the rate of 84.67, making the entire transaction reach 70,869 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,998. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06, Company’s VP, CAO & Controller sold 3,018 for 84.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 254,903. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.74) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.21.

In the same vein, OTIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Otis Worldwide Corporation, OTIS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.63 million was inferior to the volume of 1.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.09% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.66% that was lower than 22.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.