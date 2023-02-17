Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as PagerDuty Inc. (PD) last week performance was 1.86%

As on February 16, 2023, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) started slowly as it slid -2.97% to $30.66. During the day, the stock rose to $32.11 and sunk to $29.70 before settling in for the price of $31.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PD posted a 52-week range of $19.51-$38.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.40.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 950 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +81.97, operating margin was -35.40 and Pretax Margin of -38.00.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. PagerDuty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.30%, in contrast to 88.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 30.54, making the entire transaction reach 2,290,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 602,610. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s SVP and General Counsel sold 1,983 for 30.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 59,589. This particular insider is now the holder of 138,940 in total.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -38.19 while generating a return on equity of -33.91.

PagerDuty Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in the upcoming year.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PagerDuty Inc. (PD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.23.

In the same vein, PD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [PagerDuty Inc., PD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.3 million was lower the volume of 1.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.71.

Raw Stochastic average of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.37% that was lower than 63.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.