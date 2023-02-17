Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) last week performance was 4.60%

As on February 16, 2023, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) started slowly as it slid -0.36% to $13.65. During the day, the stock rose to $13.70 and sunk to $13.525 before settling in for the price of $13.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAGP posted a 52-week range of $9.39-$13.71.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 15.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 110.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $194.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $189.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.00.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 85.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 11.98, making the entire transaction reach 119,803 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 110.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in the upcoming year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.76, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.61.

In the same vein, PAGP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Plains GP Holdings L.P., PAGP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.08 million was lower the volume of 2.59 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.59% that was lower than 24.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.