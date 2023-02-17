Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Trex Company Inc. (TREX) last week performance was -2.74%

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) flaunted slowness of -1.76% at $55.66, as the Stock market unbolted on February 16, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $56.15 and sunk to $55.00 before settling in for the price of $56.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TREX posted a 52-week range of $38.68-$92.93.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 20.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.86.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2074 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.47, operating margin was +26.81 and Pretax Margin of +23.01.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Trex Company Inc. industry. Trex Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 99.40% institutional ownership.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.14) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +17.44 while generating a return on equity of 31.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Trex Company Inc. (TREX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.77, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.41.

In the same vein, TREX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Trex Company Inc., TREX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.02 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.70% While, its Average True Range was 2.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Trex Company Inc. (TREX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.92% that was lower than 55.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.