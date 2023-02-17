Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) average volume reaches $29.09M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Search
As on February 16, 2023, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.17% to $11.64. During the day, the stock rose to $11.68 and sunk to $11.48 before settling in for the price of $11.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBR posted a 52-week range of $8.88-$16.04.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 55.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 126.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.52 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.20 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $69.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.57.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 45532 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.96, operating margin was +37.80 and Pretax Margin of +31.62.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.80%, in contrast to 23.40% institutional ownership.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.55) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +23.56 while generating a return on equity of 30.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 126.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.18 in the upcoming year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.28, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59.

In the same vein, PBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.11, a figure that is expected to reach 1.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, PBR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 20.16 million was lower the volume of 23.86 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.48% that was lower than 56.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

