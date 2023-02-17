Search
Steve Mayer
Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Open at price of $1.66: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price decrease of -6.43% at $1.60. During the day, the stock rose to $1.74 and sunk to $1.56 before settling in for the price of $1.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QUBT posted a 52-week range of $1.42-$4.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $86.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7640, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3374.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. Quantum Computing Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.90%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -181.30.

Quantum Computing Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 867.20.

In the same vein, QUBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.91 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.2841.

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 132.16% that was higher than 85.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

