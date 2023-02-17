Redwire Corporation (RDW) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $410.09K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2023, Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) set off with pace as it heaved 2.38% to $3.87. During the day, the stock rose to $4.22 and sunk to $3.51 before settling in for the price of $3.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RDW posted a 52-week range of $1.67-$8.78.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -291.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $241.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.97.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Redwire Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 16.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Director bought 1,328 shares at the rate of 2.03, making the entire transaction reach 2,696 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,436. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 12,000 for 2.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,519. This particular insider is now the holder of 832,965 in total.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Redwire Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -291.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Redwire Corporation (RDW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.63.

In the same vein, RDW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Redwire Corporation (RDW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Redwire Corporation, RDW]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.62 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Redwire Corporation (RDW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 171.34% that was higher than 98.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.