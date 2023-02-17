REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) volume hits 1.0 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2023, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.10% to $0.47. During the day, the stock rose to $0.52 and sunk to $0.44 before settling in for the price of $0.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REE posted a 52-week range of $0.29-$3.46.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -628.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $327.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $153.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4521, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9366.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 270 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -16483.33, operating margin was -8591600.00 and Pretax Margin of -8400816.67.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry. REE Automotive Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.32%, in contrast to 23.40% institutional ownership.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8422166.67 while generating a return on equity of -226.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -628.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in the upcoming year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, REE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

Going through the that latest performance of [REE Automotive Ltd., REE]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.45 million was inferior to the volume of 0.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.0401.

Raw Stochastic average of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.64% that was lower than 95.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.