Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) EPS growth this year is 68.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price increase of 0.62% at $66.50. During the day, the stock rose to $66.51 and sunk to $65.63 before settling in for the price of $66.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSR posted a 52-week range of $46.68-$68.89.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 6.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $306.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $302.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.48.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5700 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.32, operating margin was +33.33 and Pretax Margin of +23.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 86.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 04, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 21,998 shares at the rate of 65.04, making the entire transaction reach 1,430,756 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 177,293. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s COO sold 19,079 for 65.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,240,923. This particular insider is now the holder of 377,321 in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.61.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.61, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.37.

In the same vein, QSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.49% While, its Average True Range was 1.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.42% that was lower than 22.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.