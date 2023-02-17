Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) went up 0.74% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price increase of 0.74% at $9.52. During the day, the stock rose to $9.665 and sunk to $9.255 before settling in for the price of $9.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBSW posted a 52-week range of $8.00-$20.64.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 40.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $705.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $172.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.41.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 84981 employees. It has generated 2,026,265 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 388,958. The stock had 22.18 Receivables turnover and 1.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.16, operating margin was +34.19 and Pretax Margin of +26.46.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +19.20 while generating a return on equity of 44.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -14.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.95, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.30.

In the same vein, SBSW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.60, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.12 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.04% that was lower than 49.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.