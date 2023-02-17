Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $569.88K

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) open the trading on February 16, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.35% to $1.18. During the day, the stock rose to $1.29 and sunk to $1.17 before settling in for the price of $1.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPRU posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$2.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 127.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $157.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1284, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1282.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 177 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4.46, operating margin was -377.60 and Pretax Margin of +184.55.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. Spruce Power Holding Corporatio’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 31.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Director bought 77,523 shares at the rate of 0.83, making the entire transaction reach 64,158 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 187,515. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s President bought 10,000 for 0.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,637,112 in total.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.17) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +184.55 while generating a return on equity of 10.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 127.00%.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.52.

In the same vein, SPRU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47.

Technical Analysis of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU)

[Spruce Power Holding Corporatio, SPRU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.1033.

Raw Stochastic average of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.36% that was lower than 88.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.