TELUS Corporation (TU) Moves -0.69% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on February 16, 2023, TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) started slowly as it slid -0.69% to $20.28. During the day, the stock rose to $20.49 and sunk to $20.08 before settling in for the price of $20.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TU posted a 52-week range of $18.85-$27.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 6.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.43 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.42 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.87.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 108500 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.65, operating margin was +16.65 and Pretax Margin of +12.69.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. TELUS Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 57.50% institutional ownership.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.83 while generating a return on equity of 10.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TELUS Corporation (TU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.81, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 115.30.

In the same vein, TU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TELUS Corporation (TU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [TELUS Corporation, TU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.68 million was better the volume of 1.59 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of TELUS Corporation (TU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.83% that was lower than 21.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

