The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) flaunted slowness of -4.75% at $3.01, as the Stock market unbolted on February 16, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.11 and sunk to $2.99 before settling in for the price of $3.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HNST posted a 52-week range of $2.54-$6.16.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -165.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $281.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.30.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock industry. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.30%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 30, this organization’s Chief People Officer sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 3.04, making the entire transaction reach 9,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 322,980. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 30, Company’s EVP and CFO sold 1,535 for 3.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,666. This particular insider is now the holder of 612,725 in total.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -165.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90.

In the same vein, HNST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock, HNST]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.86% that was lower than 69.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.