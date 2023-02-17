The key reasons why SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is -79.82% away from 52-week high?

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price decrease of -6.63% at $3.66. During the day, the stock rose to $4.18 and sunk to $3.65 before settling in for the price of $3.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOUN posted a 52-week range of $0.93-$18.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $731.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.31.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 11.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 4.47, making the entire transaction reach 44,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,045,380. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 15,000 for 3.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,055,380 in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.10.

In the same vein, SOUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), its last 5-days Average volume was 18.6 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 15.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 267.99% that was higher than 182.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.