The key reasons why WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is -0.88% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2023, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.81% to $51.45. During the day, the stock rose to $52.16 and sunk to $51.30 before settling in for the price of $51.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WSC posted a 52-week range of $30.52-$51.90.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 34.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $202.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.29.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.98, operating margin was +21.49 and Pretax Margin of +11.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 46.88, making the entire transaction reach 234,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 431,683. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 07, Company’s Director sold 50,000 for 46.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,306,665. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,595,712 in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.37) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +8.45 while generating a return on equity of 7.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in the upcoming year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.45, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.60.

In the same vein, WSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Going through the that latest performance of [WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., WSC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.44 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.98.

Raw Stochastic average of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.82% that was lower than 28.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.