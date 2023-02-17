The Mosaic Company (MOS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $51.50: Right on the Precipice

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) open the trading on February 16, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.57% to $50.40. During the day, the stock rose to $51.549 and sunk to $49.00 before settling in for the price of $49.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOS posted a 52-week range of $40.29-$79.28.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 153.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $344.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $339.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.50.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 12525 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.79, operating margin was +22.30 and Pretax Margin of +18.00.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. The Mosaic Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.28%, in contrast to 90.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Director sold 24,427 shares at the rate of 65.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,587,755 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 06, Company’s Director bought 15,600 for 63.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 990,502. This particular insider is now the holder of 80,068 in total.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +13.20 while generating a return on equity of 16.16.

The Mosaic Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 153.60% and is forecasted to reach 8.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Mosaic Company (MOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.93, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.58.

In the same vein, MOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.23, a figure that is expected to reach 2.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Mosaic Company (MOS)

[The Mosaic Company, MOS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.20% While, its Average True Range was 1.62.

Raw Stochastic average of The Mosaic Company (MOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.47% that was lower than 43.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.