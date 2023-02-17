Search
Shaun Noe

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) is 8.71% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

As on February 16, 2023, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) started slowly as it slid -9.55% to $1.61. During the day, the stock rose to $1.775 and sunk to $1.60 before settling in for the price of $1.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REAL posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$9.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $169.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4804, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1611.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3355 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.44, operating margin was -43.09 and Pretax Margin of -50.47.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. The RealReal Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 75.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 22, this organization’s President sold 14,054 shares at the rate of 1.38, making the entire transaction reach 19,395 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 642,838. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 20, Company’s President sold 11,787 for 1.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,359. This particular insider is now the holder of 656,892 in total.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.41) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -50.48 while generating a return on equity of -178.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

The RealReal Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.25 in the upcoming year.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The RealReal Inc. (REAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29.

In the same vein, REAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The RealReal Inc., REAL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.19 million was better the volume of 3.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.1954.

Raw Stochastic average of The RealReal Inc. (REAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.40% that was higher than 119.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

