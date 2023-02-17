The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) volume hits 1.56 million: A New Opening for Investors

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) open the trading on February 16, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 5.72% to $87.19. During the day, the stock rose to $88.61 and sunk to $83.1306 before settling in for the price of $82.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMG posted a 52-week range of $39.06-$144.32.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -187.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.42.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 70.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 23,000 shares at the rate of 80.16, making the entire transaction reach 1,843,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,041,775. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,000 for 80.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,038,520. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,064,775 in total.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$1.39) by $0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -187.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -34.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.28.

In the same vein, SMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.23, a figure that is expected to reach 3.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

[The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, SMG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.87% While, its Average True Range was 3.88.

Raw Stochastic average of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.56% that was higher than 58.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.