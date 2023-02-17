The Southern Company (SO) Moves -1.36% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2023, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.36% to $65.86. During the day, the stock rose to $66.6338 and sunk to $65.14 before settling in for the price of $66.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SO posted a 52-week range of $58.85-$80.57.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $70.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.13.

The Southern Company (SO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. The Southern Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 63.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s EVP & CCCS Officer sold 852 shares at the rate of 67.31, making the entire transaction reach 57,348 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,059. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 10, Company’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 14,546 for 70.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,032,039. This particular insider is now the holder of 120,786 in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.33) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.91, and its Beta score is 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.52.

In the same vein, SO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Southern Company, SO]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.34 million was inferior to the volume of 3.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.54.

Raw Stochastic average of The Southern Company (SO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.01% that was lower than 22.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.