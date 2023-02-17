Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is -36.91% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.69% at $0.87. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8978 and sunk to $0.8418 before settling in for the price of $0.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOPS posted a 52-week range of $0.84-$32.80.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 35.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -229.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3459, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.6202.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.60, operating margin was +28.32 and Pretax Margin of +13.96.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. Top Ships Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +15.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -229.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in the upcoming year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13.

In the same vein, TOPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.83, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS), its last 5-days Average volume was 25.1 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.2144.

Raw Stochastic average of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 269.06% that was higher than 206.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.