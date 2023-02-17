Transocean Ltd. (RIG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.92

As on February 16, 2023, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) started slowly as it slid -1.58% to $7.49. During the day, the stock rose to $7.69 and sunk to $7.44 before settling in for the price of $7.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIG posted a 52-week range of $2.32-$7.64.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $714.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $669.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.05.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5530 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.58, operating margin was -1.96 and Pretax Margin of -18.39.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. Transocean Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 13, this organization’s PRESIDENT AND COO sold 50,026 shares at the rate of 7.15, making the entire transaction reach 357,686 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 342,549. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER sold 43,668 for 6.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 303,056. This particular insider is now the holder of 233,399 in total.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -23.16 while generating a return on equity of -5.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Transocean Ltd. (RIG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 71.34.

In the same vein, RIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Transocean Ltd., RIG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 17.45 million was lower the volume of 25.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.47% that was lower than 62.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.