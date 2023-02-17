UBS Group AG (UBS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $17.41: Right on the Precipice

As on February 16, 2023, UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) started slowly as it slid -0.63% to $21.93. During the day, the stock rose to $22.16 and sunk to $21.84 before settling in for the price of $22.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBS posted a 52-week range of $13.80-$22.22.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.22 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.10 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.41.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. UBS Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 56.55% institutional ownership.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UBS Group AG (UBS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.79, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.56.

In the same vein, UBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [UBS Group AG, UBS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.61 million was lower the volume of 2.1 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG (UBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.89% that was lower than 29.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.