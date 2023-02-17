VEON Ltd. (VEON) latest performance of -8.57% is not what was on cards

As on February 16, 2023, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) started slowly as it slid -8.57% to $0.72. During the day, the stock rose to $0.77 and sunk to $0.70 before settling in for the price of $0.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEON posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$1.53.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -2.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 221.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.75 billion, simultaneously with a float of $762.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5660, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4728.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. VEON Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.60%, in contrast to 18.40% institutional ownership.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VEON Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 221.90%.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VEON Ltd. (VEON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.86, and its Beta score is 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.27.

In the same vein, VEON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10.

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [VEON Ltd., VEON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.48 million was better the volume of 1.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.0611.

Raw Stochastic average of VEON Ltd. (VEON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.86% that was higher than 93.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.