Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

VEON Ltd. (VEON) latest performance of -8.57% is not what was on cards

Analyst Insights

As on February 16, 2023, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) started slowly as it slid -8.57% to $0.72. During the day, the stock rose to $0.77 and sunk to $0.70 before settling in for the price of $0.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEON posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$1.53.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -2.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 221.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.75 billion, simultaneously with a float of $762.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5660, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4728.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. VEON Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.60%, in contrast to 18.40% institutional ownership.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VEON Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 221.90%.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VEON Ltd. (VEON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.86, and its Beta score is 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.27.

In the same vein, VEON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10.

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [VEON Ltd., VEON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.48 million was better the volume of 1.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.0611.

Raw Stochastic average of VEON Ltd. (VEON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.86% that was higher than 93.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

The key reasons why UiPath Inc. (PATH) is -58.58% away from 52-week high?

Shaun Noe -
UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) flaunted slowness of -4.63% at $16.06, as the Stock market unbolted on February 16, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) recent quarterly performance of 40.03% is not showing the real picture

Sana Meer -
Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price increase of 14.23% at $75.45. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is 6.01% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) open the trading on February 16, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.13% to $25.41. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.